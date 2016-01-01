Overview

Dr. Alex Czira, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Huntington, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY ALBERTO MASFERRER / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Czira works at JAY V CUTI, MD in Huntington, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.