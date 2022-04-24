Dr. Cutler has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alex Cutler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alex Cutler, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY / SACKLER FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lawrence Memorial Hospital of Medford.
Dr. Cutler works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
James P. Bresnahan55 Cedar St, Worcester, MA 01609 Directions (508) 873-7157
Hospital Affiliations
- Lawrence Memorial Hospital of Medford
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cutler?
He plays it safe with meds which is both a good and bad thing. Listens, but doesn't recall history and life situations later. Asks the same questions a lot (he should know the answers as they don't change). Long, awkward pauses. Introvert?
About Dr. Alex Cutler, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1588892988
Education & Certifications
- TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY / SACKLER FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cutler accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cutler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cutler works at
Dr. Cutler has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cutler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Cutler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cutler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cutler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cutler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.