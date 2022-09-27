See All Neurologists in Seattle, WA
Overview

Dr. Alex Cooper, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Seattle, WA. 

Dr. Cooper works at The Polyclinic Madison Center in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Essential Tremor, Concussion and Dementia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Polyclinic Northgate Plaza
    904 7th Ave, Seattle, WA 98104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 329-1760
    Monday
    6:30am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    6:30am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    6:30am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    6:30am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    6:30am - 7:00pm
  2. 2
    The Polyclinic - Northgate Plaza - Diagnostic Imaging
    9709 3rd Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 860-4542
  3. 3
    The Polyclinic
    1145 Broadway, Seattle, WA 98122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 329-1760

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UW Medical Center - Montlake

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Essential Tremor
Concussion
Dementia
Essential Tremor
Concussion
Dementia

Treatment frequency



Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Alex Cooper, MD

    • Neurology
    • English
    • 1689646614
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cooper has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cooper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cooper works at The Polyclinic Madison Center in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Cooper’s profile.

    Dr. Cooper has seen patients for Essential Tremor, Concussion and Dementia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cooper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Cooper. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cooper.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cooper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cooper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

