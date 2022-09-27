Dr. Cooper has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alex Cooper, MD
Overview
Dr. Alex Cooper, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Seattle, WA.
Dr. Cooper works at
Locations
The Polyclinic Northgate Plaza904 7th Ave, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions (206) 329-1760Monday6:30am - 7:00pmTuesday6:30am - 7:00pmWednesday6:30am - 7:00pmThursday6:30am - 7:00pmFriday6:30am - 7:00pm
The Polyclinic - Northgate Plaza - Diagnostic Imaging9709 3rd Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98115 Directions (206) 860-4542
The Polyclinic1145 Broadway, Seattle, WA 98122 Directions (206) 329-1760
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Cooper listened carefully and asked many thoughtful questions. I felt he did a very thorough and empathic exam. I would highly recommend him as a provider
About Dr. Alex Cooper, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1689646614
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cooper accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cooper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cooper has seen patients for Essential Tremor, Concussion and Dementia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cooper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Cooper. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cooper.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cooper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cooper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.