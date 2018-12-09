Overview

Dr. Alex Cohen, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Margate, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Cohen works at RMA of Margate in Margate, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.