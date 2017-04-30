Dr. Chen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alex Chen, MD
Overview
Dr. Alex Chen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY / SACKLER FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Chen works at
Locations
Pain Management Of Boro Park979 51st St, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Directions (718) 972-8018
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chen was my OB throughout my pregnancy, culminating in a medically necessary c-section. I found him to be an excellent doctor. If you are looking for a doc to hold your hand and tell you every little thing about pregnancy, he's not the one. But Dr. Chen is very competent and kind, and he always took the time to answer all of my questions. I never felt rushed. The experience of the c-section in his hands was excellent, and recovery has been very good. Bonus: his staff is nice.
About Dr. Alex Chen, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1255337283
Education & Certifications
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Maimonides Medical Center
- TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY / SACKLER FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chen accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Chen has seen patients for Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, C-Section and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chen speaks Chinese.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.
