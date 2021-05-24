Dr. Alex Celluzzi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Celluzzi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alex Celluzzi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital, Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Virtua Marlton Hospital.
Virtua Gastroenterology - Voorhees at Evesham Road, 2301 E Evesham Rd Ste 110 Bldg 800, Voorhees, NJ 08043
Doctor and staff were competent and courteous!
About Dr. Alex Celluzzi, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1770583536
Education & Certifications
- Kennedy Meml Hosp-UMDNJ
- Kennedy Meml Hosp-UMDNJ
- Kennedy Meml Hosp-UMDNJ
- Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
- Virtua Marlton Hospital
