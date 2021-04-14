Dr. Alex Bruckstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bruckstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alex Bruckstein, MD
Overview
Dr. Alex Bruckstein, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.
Locations
Ira Davis MD Pllc2627 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10306 Directions (718) 667-3200
Hospital Affiliations
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
When Dr. Bruckstein (GI) stated my mother needed a Endoscopy I was EXTREMELY CONCERNED about office's preparation about avoiding COVID transmission. I am impressed. I decided my brother as well to be Dr. Bruckstein's patient and I will tell all my other extended family and friends to use his services. I feel my family is very SAFE in his hands. I don't have enough space to speak about his thoroughness as an MD while assessing and diagnosing my mom and my brother, and how efficiently his office is run. I didn't tell Dr. B I am a Family Nurse Practitioner so am giving this review to the community as an "undercover". Thank you Dr. Bruckstein.
About Dr. Alex Bruckstein, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 47 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bruckstein has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bruckstein accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bruckstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Bruckstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bruckstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bruckstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bruckstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.