Dr. Alex Bodenstab, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Alex Bodenstab, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.
Dr. Bodenstab works at
First State Orthopaedics4745 Ogletown Stanton Rd Ste 225, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 731-2888
First State Surgery Center1000 Twin C Ln Ste 200, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 683-0700
First State Orthopaedics PA1401 Foulk Rd Ste 101, Wilmington, DE 19803 Directions (302) 731-2888
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Christiana Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
He is very thorough and kind Doctor. He listens to you, when you are explaining how you feel.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1104806025
- Hospital Special Surgery
- Dartmouth Affil Hosp
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
- University of Delaware
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Bodenstab has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bodenstab accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bodenstab has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bodenstab works at
Dr. Bodenstab has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bodenstab on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bodenstab speaks Spanish.
74 patients have reviewed Dr. Bodenstab. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bodenstab.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bodenstab, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bodenstab appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.