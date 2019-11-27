Overview

Dr. Alex Blanco, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Laredo, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas- Houston McGovern Medical School and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital Of Laredo and Laredo Medical Center.



Dr. Blanco works at Laredo Premier Healthcare in Laredo, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.