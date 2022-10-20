Dr. Alex Birman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Birman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alex Birman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alex Birman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from St Matthew's University (Belize), School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital.
Locations
Gynecology and More Inc1933 W 60th St, Hialeah, FL 33012 Directions (305) 824-1788
Aventura OB-GYN Specialists P.A.2627 NE 203rd St Ste 115, Aventura, FL 33180 Directions (305) 800-0888Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My wife and I are extremely grateful for the care and thoughtfulness of the doctor and his staff.
About Dr. Alex Birman, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Russian
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Baylor College of Medicine & Affiliated Hospitals
- St Matthew's University (Belize), School Of Medicine
- University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
Dr. Birman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Birman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Birman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Birman speaks Russian.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Birman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Birman.
