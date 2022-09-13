Dr. Alex Behar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Behar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alex Behar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alex Behar, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Elmhurst, IL. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.
Dr. Behar works at
Locations
-
1
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group1200 S York St Ste 3160, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Directions (331) 221-9095
-
2
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group303 W Lake St Ste 301, Addison, IL 60101 Directions (331) 221-9095
Hospital Affiliations
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Behar?
Dr. Behare in my eyes is one of the Best doctors around. I suffered with neck, back and knee problems and went to 3 different doctors before treating with him. He is kind, understanding and explains everything thoroughly. As big of a chicken I am I find great comfort with him. I’ve even brought him a roll of Lifesavers cuz I feel like he saves me and I could walk again. I HIGHLY recommend him. Thanks Dr. Bihar Doris
About Dr. Alex Behar, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- English
- 1184064099
Education & Certifications
- Ross University / School of Medicine &amp; Veterinary Medicine
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Behar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Behar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Behar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Behar works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Behar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Behar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Behar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Behar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.