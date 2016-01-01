Dr. Autry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alex Autry, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alex Autry, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with JPS Family Health Center.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1741 E Bardin Rd, Arlington, TX 76018 Directions (817) 852-8700
- 2 1250 8th Ave Ste 600, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 702-9100
Jps Health Network1500 S Main St, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 702-3431
Womens Diagnostic800 5th Ave Ste 400, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 702-9100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- JPS Family Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Alex Autry, DO
- Sports Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1982845343
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
