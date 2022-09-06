See All Interventional Cardiologists in Abilene, TX
Dr. Alex Armour, DO Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Alex Armour, DO

Interventional Cardiology
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Alex Armour, DO is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Abilene, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Coleman County Medical Center, Eastland Memorial Hospital, Hendrick Medical Center, Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood, Rolling Plains Memorial Hospital and Stephens Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Armour works at Cardiology Consultants in Abilene, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent, Heart Disease and Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Hendrick Clinic Cardiology
    1201 N 18th St, Abilene, TX 79601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (325) 793-3100
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Coleman County Medical Center
  • Eastland Memorial Hospital
  • Hendrick Medical Center
  • Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood
  • Rolling Plains Memorial Hospital
  • Stephens Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent
Heart Disease
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent
Heart Disease
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Thrombolysis Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Armour?

    Sep 06, 2022
    Very good doctor I had a DVT in my left arm for 7 years, and the other doctor I had seen before could not figure out the problem with my dilated arm. But doctor Armour figured out what was wrong with me after I had a ultrasond done to me. He said I had thoracic outlet syndrome, which was causing my arm veins and chest to dilate. Now I just need to have surgery to remove my first rib, so my deep artery can be free fom obstruction. Doctor Armour is my angel for I have now hope in living a normal life. For I thought I would live the rest of my life with ugly dilated veins on my left arm. Thank you doctor Armour, God Bless this man for his proffession in cardoilogy and medicine. He deserves more than 5 stars, I would give him 10 stars instead. Thank you you for saving my life, and a new chapter in my life.
    Micheal Pfarr — Sep 06, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Alex Armour, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Alex Armour, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Armour to family and friends

    Dr. Armour's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Armour

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Alex Armour, DO.

    About Dr. Alex Armour, DO

    Specialties
    • Interventional Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1417113945
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alex Armour, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Armour is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Armour has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Armour has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Armour works at Cardiology Consultants in Abilene, TX. View the full address on Dr. Armour’s profile.

    Dr. Armour has seen patients for Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent, Heart Disease and Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Armour on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Armour. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Armour.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Armour, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Armour appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Alex Armour, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.