Dr. Alex Anastasiou, DO

Psychiatry
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Alex Anastasiou, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Pleasanton, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Touro University College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Dr. Anastasiou works at Dr. Alex Anastasiou - Psychiatrist in Pleasanton, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dr. Alex Anastasiou - Psychiatrist
    5890 Stoneridge Dr Ste 215, Pleasanton, CA 94588 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Autism
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • UnitedHealthCare

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 30, 2021
    I had a great experience working with Dr. Anastasiou over this last year! On boarding and intake paperwork was easy, the front desk staff were very helpful with all of my questions, and I received top notch care and attention from Dr. Anastasiou during our visits. Highly recommend!
    About Dr. Alex Anastasiou, DO

    • Psychiatry
    • 14 years of experience
    • English
    • 1831351246
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
    • Touro University College of Osteopathic Medicine
    • University of California At Davis / School of Medicine
    • Psychiatry
    Dr. Alex Anastasiou, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anastasiou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Anastasiou has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Anastasiou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Anastasiou works at Dr. Alex Anastasiou - Psychiatrist in Pleasanton, CA. View the full address on Dr. Anastasiou’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Anastasiou. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anastasiou.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anastasiou, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anastasiou appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

