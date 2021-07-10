Overview

Dr. Alessandro Speciale, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center.



Dr. Speciale works at Luminis Health in Annapolis, MD with other offices in Bowie, MD and Odenton, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.