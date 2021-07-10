Dr. Alessandro Speciale, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Speciale is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alessandro Speciale, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alessandro Speciale, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Center2000 Medical Pkwy Ste 101, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (410) 268-8862Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pmSaturday7:30am - 4:00pmSunday7:30am - 4:00pm
-
2
Ortho and Sports Medicine Center4175 N Hanson Ct Ste 301, Bowie, MD 20716 Directions (410) 268-8862
-
3
Odenton1106 Annapolis Rd Ste 130, Odenton, MD 21113 Directions (410) 268-8862Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pmSaturday7:30am - 4:00pmSunday7:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Anne Arundel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Speciale operated on my lumbar spine in the midst of the pandemic when only emergency surgery was allowed. My condition quickly deteriorated and he was able to advocate for me me and was permitted to perform emergency lumbar discectomy and remove a ruptured cyst from my spine. He was compassionate and an expert in his field. No complications, easy recovery and I did not need much pain medication following procedure. I would highly recommend him and if I have another problem he will be my first choice. I had only met him on zoom visits and first met him in person in the pre-op area yet being an RN I had full confidence in him due to his knowledge and compassion on the phone.
About Dr. Alessandro Speciale, MD
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1962404137
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Med Center
- George Washington Med Center
- George Washington Med Ctrq
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Speciale has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Speciale accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Speciale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Speciale. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Speciale.
