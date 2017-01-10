Dr. Smeraldi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alessandro Smeraldi, MD
Overview
Dr. Alessandro Smeraldi, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Scranton, PA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Yeshiva U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Endless Mountains Health Systems and Geisinger Community Medical Center.
Dr. Smeraldi works at
Locations
Geisinger-community Medical Center1800 Mulberry St Fl 3, Scranton, PA 18510 Directions (570) 969-7355Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Green Ridge Physical Therapy Center1360 Wyoming Ave Ste 101, Scranton, PA 18509 Directions (570) 963-1740
Hospital Affiliations
- Endless Mountains Health Systems
- Geisinger Community Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
After 9 yrs with another vascular surgeon, underwent an unprepared open repair of a AAA ( second one in 9 yrs) dr smeraldi told me he would never make a move without consulting my surgeon in Philadelphia. My surgeon in philly stated that dr smeraldi had keep his word and consults . The surgeon in Philly stated I should of been referred back to them 2 yrs prior to when I was when under the care of another vascular surgeon
About Dr. Alessandro Smeraldi, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1437146008
Education & Certifications
- Staten Island University Hosp
- Saint Barnabas Medical Center
- Yeshiva U, College of Medicine
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smeraldi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smeraldi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.