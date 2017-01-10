Overview

Dr. Alessandro Smeraldi, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Scranton, PA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Yeshiva U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Endless Mountains Health Systems and Geisinger Community Medical Center.



Dr. Smeraldi works at GEISINGER COMMUNITY MEDICAL CENTER in Scranton, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Carotid Artery Disease and Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.