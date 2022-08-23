Dr. Serra has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alessandro Serra, MD
Dr. Alessandro Serra, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.
University Hospitals of Cleveland11100 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44106 Directions (216) 844-2724Monday1:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 5:00pm
Univ Hsptls of Cleveland3909 Orange Pl, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 285-5115
- University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
He was very thorough, did not rush through exam, listened to my symptoms and answered all questions clearly and patiently. He was very familiar with my chart before I got there and asked pertinent and direct questions to clarify diagnosis. He set up a plan for follow up and follow through at first visit.
- Neurology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- Neurology
Dr. Serra accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Serra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Serra. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Serra.
