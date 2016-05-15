Overview

Dr. Alessandro Di Rocco, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They completed their fellowship with Mount Sinai Hospital



Dr. Di Rocco works at Northwell Health Neurosurgery in Great Neck, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.