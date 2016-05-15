Dr. Alessandro Di Rocco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Di Rocco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alessandro Di Rocco, MD
Overview
Dr. Alessandro Di Rocco, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They completed their fellowship with Mount Sinai Hospital
Locations
Northwell Health Physician Partners Neuroscience Institute at Great Neck611 Northern Blvd Ste 150, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 325-7000
Northwell Health Physician Partners Neurology at Lenox Hill130 E 77th St Fl 8, New York, NY 10075 Directions (212) 434-6400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
An extraordinarily genuine person, Dr. DiRocco takes the time to truly know, respect, listen to,& care about his patients & our family's well-being, individualizing his treatment for each person, and adjusting the tiniest details to maximize our quality of life. He even held a private meeting with my 23-year-old son when he was about eleven, to help him better understand my PD, and how stress disables the effects on my meds. He maximizes our best functioning, so we leave each meeting with hope.
About Dr. Alessandro Di Rocco, MD
- Neurology
- English, Italian
- 1225060726
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Brookdale Hosp-Suny
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Di Rocco has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Di Rocco accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Di Rocco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Di Rocco speaks Italian.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Di Rocco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Di Rocco.
