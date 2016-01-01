Dr. Alessandro Cusano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cusano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alessandro Cusano, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alessandro Cusano, MD is a Head & Neck Surgical Oncology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Head & Neck Surgical Oncology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Phoenix Children's Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Cusano works at
Locations
Pathology Associates Ltd.625 N 6TH ST, Phoenix, AZ 85004 Directions (602) 406-8222
Hospital Affiliations
- Phoenix Children's Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Alessandro Cusano, MD
- Head & Neck Surgical Oncology
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
- University of California Davis Medical Center
- University of California at Los Angeles
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- University of British Columbia
