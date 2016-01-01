Overview

Dr. Alessandro Cusano, MD is a Head & Neck Surgical Oncology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Head & Neck Surgical Oncology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Phoenix Children's Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Cusano works at Practice in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.