Dr. Alessandrina Freitas, MD
Dr. Alessandrina Freitas, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in White Plains, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with White Plains Hospital.
Locations
Rivertown Radiology PC122 Maple Ave, White Plains, NY 10601 Directions (914) 849-7192
Richard H. Gabel MD PC12 Greenridge Ave, White Plains, NY 10605 Directions (914) 683-1400
Integrative Medical Wellness PC99 Business Park Dr, Armonk, NY 10504 Directions (914) 849-7900
Hospital Affiliations
- White Plains Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Hello, I just finished seeing Dr. Freitas today. She is wonderful, very knowledgeable and friendly. Her office is a pleasure with a friendly staff. I had a cyst removed. The first visit a few weeks ago I knew to choose her as my plastic surgeon! Last week I had surgery and I had confidence in the job Dr. Freitas was about to do. She talked me thru the cyst removal on my face and it was painless. Today I had my stitches taken out! All in all it was a very pleasurable experience thanks to Dr. Freitas and her lovely staff! I highly recommend you choose her as your plastic surgeon! Five big stars!!
About Dr. Alessandrina Freitas, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Dr. Freitas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Freitas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freitas.
