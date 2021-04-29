See All Plastic Surgeons in White Plains, NY
Dr. Alessandrina Freitas, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.0 (4)
Call for new patient details
15 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Alessandrina Freitas, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in White Plains, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with White Plains Hospital.

Dr. Freitas works at White Plains Hospital Physical Assc in White Plains, NY with other offices in Armonk, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Rivertown Radiology PC
    122 Maple Ave, White Plains, NY 10601 (914) 849-7192
    Richard H. Gabel MD PC
    12 Greenridge Ave, White Plains, NY 10605 (914) 683-1400
    Integrative Medical Wellness PC
    99 Business Park Dr, Armonk, NY 10504 (914) 849-7900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • White Plains Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Gastroenterostomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 29, 2021
    Hello, I just finished seeing Dr. Freitas today. She is wonderful, very knowledgeable and friendly. Her office is a pleasure with a friendly staff. I had a cyst removed. The first visit a few weeks ago I knew to choose her as my plastic surgeon! Last week I had surgery and I had confidence in the job Dr. Freitas was about to do. She talked me thru the cyst removal on my face and it was painless. Today I had my stitches taken out! All in all it was a very pleasurable experience thanks to Dr. Freitas and her lovely staff! I highly recommend you choose her as your plastic surgeon! Five big stars!!
    Tyler — Apr 29, 2021
    About Dr. Alessandrina Freitas, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1215197108
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Freitas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Freitas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Freitas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freitas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Freitas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Freitas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

