Dr. Alessandra Intili, MD
Overview
Dr. Alessandra Intili, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Huntingdon Valley, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Locations
Valley Eye Professionals LLC2755 Philmont Ave Ste 140, Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
She is wonderful in every way! She is an expert and highly skilled and is so nice and caring! I am a nervous patient and she makes you feel so at ease! I love her and would never go to another eye doctor. She is incredible!
About Dr. Alessandra Intili, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1588950786
Education & Certifications
- Wills Eye Institute
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Intili has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Intili has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Intili has seen patients for Blepharitis and Corneal Abrasion or Laceration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Intili on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Intili. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Intili.
