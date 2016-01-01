Dr. Albini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alessandra Albini, MD
Overview
Dr. Alessandra Albini, MD is a Neuroradiology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neuroradiology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Seconda Universita' degli Studi di Napoli and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, Jefferson Bucks Hospital, Jefferson Frankford Hospital, Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Albini works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dept of Radiology10800 Knights Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Directions
-
2
Dept of Radiology132 S 10th St Fl 10, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
- Jefferson Bucks Hospital
- Jefferson Frankford Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Albini?
About Dr. Alessandra Albini, MD
- Neuroradiology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1982181996
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- University of Parma
- Universita della Campania Luigi Vanvitelli
- Seconda Universita' degli Studi di Napoli
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Albini works at
Dr. Albini has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Albini.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Albini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Albini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.