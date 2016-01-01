Overview

Dr. Aleska Pelaez Acosta, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Springfield, MA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center and Holyoke Medical Center.



Dr. Pelaez Acosta works at JOSE E. LLORENS, M.D., P.C. in Springfield, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.