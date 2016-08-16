Overview

Dr. Alesha Hill, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Benbrook, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.



They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD and Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.