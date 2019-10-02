Dr. Alena Eastman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eastman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alena Eastman, MD
Overview
Dr. Alena Eastman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF TN HLTH SCI CTR and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.
Locations
Advanced Ob/Gyn Doctors645 Farmington Ave, Hartford, CT 06105 Directions (860) 233-6666
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
This is the best OBGYN I have ever had. Dr. Eastman delivered our first two children and I moved and went to Yale for the last baby. I am so sad that I couldn't see her due to distance. She is a gem, her practice is amazing and she sees all her patients through the whole pregnancy. Love Love Love her.
About Dr. Alena Eastman, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Russian
Education & Certifications
- Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center
- UNIV OF TN HLTH SCI CTR
- University of The South
Dr. Eastman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eastman accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eastman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eastman speaks Russian.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Eastman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eastman.
