Overview

Dr. Alen Cohen, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in West Hills, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and is affiliated with West Hills Hospital & Medical Center and Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.



Dr. Cohen works at C/V ENT Surgical Group in West Hills, CA with other offices in Encino, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.