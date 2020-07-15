Dr. Alen Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alen Cohen, MD
Dr. Alen Cohen, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in West Hills, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and is affiliated with West Hills Hospital & Medical Center and Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.
C.v Ent. Surgical Group7345 Medical Center Dr Ste 510, West Hills, CA 91307 Directions (818) 350-7537Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
C/V ENT Surgical Group16500 Ventura Blvd Ste 205, Encino, CA 91436 Directions (818) 459-5700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursdayClosedFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- West Hills Hospital & Medical Center
- Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
Great Dr. Nice office and really nice team. Thankful to him!
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA
- David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA
- U.C.L.A.
- Otolaryngology
Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohen has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cohen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cohen speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
