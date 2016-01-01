Dr. Alen Blagajcevic, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blagajcevic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alen Blagajcevic, DMD
Overview
Dr. Alen Blagajcevic, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Saint Louis, MO.
Dr. Blagajcevic works at
Locations
-
1
Premier Dental Partners Central West End22 N Euclid Ave Ste 220, Saint Louis, MO 63108 Directions (314) 471-0735Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 6:00pmWednesday7:30am - 6:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- United Concordia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Blagajcevic?
About Dr. Alen Blagajcevic, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1407472871
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Blagajcevic using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Blagajcevic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blagajcevic works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Blagajcevic. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blagajcevic.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blagajcevic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blagajcevic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.