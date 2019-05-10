Dr. Wirga has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aleksandra Wirga, MD
Overview
Dr. Aleksandra Wirga, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from POZNAN MEDICAL ACADEMY and is affiliated with Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach.
Dr. Wirga works at
Locations
1
Wellness Psychiatry4201 Long Beach Blvd Ste 203, Long Beach, CA 90807 Directions (562) 427-3897
2
Ocean View Psychiatric Health Facility2600 Redondo Ave Ste 500, Long Beach, CA 90806 Directions (562) 304-1740
Hospital Affiliations
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
She ia compassionate and wise. She saved me from suicide. Honestly
About Dr. Aleksandra Wirga, MD
- Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English, Armenian and Polish
- 1124096409
Education & Certifications
- POZNAN MEDICAL ACADEMY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wirga accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Wirga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Wirga works at
Dr. Wirga has seen patients for Adjustment Disorder, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Major Depressive Disorder, and more.
Dr. Wirga speaks Armenian and Polish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Wirga. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6.
