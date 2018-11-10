Dr. Aleksandra Stobnicki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stobnicki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aleksandra Stobnicki, MD
Overview
Dr. Aleksandra Stobnicki, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from MEDICAL CENTRE FOR POSTGRADUATE EDUCATION WARSAW.
Dr. Stobnicki works at
Locations
-
1
Aleksandra Stobnicki MD Violeta Avramov MD Sc7447 W Talcott Ave Ste 427, Chicago, IL 60631 Directions (773) 775-2323
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stobnicki?
The Best Doctor Ever !!!
About Dr. Aleksandra Stobnicki, MD
- Neurology
- English, Polish
- 1295772085
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL CENTRE FOR POSTGRADUATE EDUCATION WARSAW
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stobnicki has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stobnicki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stobnicki works at
Dr. Stobnicki has seen patients for Gait Abnormality, Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stobnicki on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Stobnicki speaks Polish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Stobnicki. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stobnicki.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stobnicki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stobnicki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.