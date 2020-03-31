Dr. Aleksandra Phillips, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phillips is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aleksandra Phillips, MD
Overview
Dr. Aleksandra Phillips, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Middleboro, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from MEDICAL FACULTY OF THE GEORG AUGUST UNIVERSITY GOTTINGEN and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Hospital and St. Elizabeth's Medical Center.
Locations
1
High Point Pharmacy52 Oak St, Middleboro, MA 02346 Directions (508) 923-5310
2
Charter Oak Health Center21 Grand St, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 550-7500
3
Saint Vincent Hospital123 Summer St, Worcester, MA 01608 Directions (508) 363-5032Monday6:30am - 9:30pmTuesday6:30am - 9:00pmWednesday6:30am - 9:00pmFriday6:30am - 8:00pmSaturday7:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Vincent Hospital
- St. Elizabeth's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Phillips saved my loved ones life. After struggling with this Hell for 12 years and being in and out of several different hospitals and being seen by over 30 different specialists and after being told that my loved one was just born bad and sought attention and that we should just get a restraining order and let my loved one just go die homeless after my loved one attempted suicide several times and landed in jail after 12 years of being given the wrong harmful information and suggestions MY LOVED ONE WAS SEEN BY DR PHILLIPS! And she was very persistent and her approach seemed harsh and aggressive BUT IT WORKED ! My loved one has been stable and able to live without the constant crisis situations and has been able to flourish for the past 3 years. We owe her a debt of gratitude and we know she literally saved all of our lives and got us out of 12 years in utter Hell ! Thank You Dr Phillips ??
About Dr. Aleksandra Phillips, MD
- Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL FACULTY OF THE GEORG AUGUST UNIVERSITY GOTTINGEN
- Psychiatry
