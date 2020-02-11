Dr. Aleksandra Orkiszewska, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Orkiszewska is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aleksandra Orkiszewska, MD
Overview
Dr. Aleksandra Orkiszewska, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Munster, IN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Poznan University of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Munster.
Dr. Orkiszewska works at
Locations
-
1
Franciscan Hammond Clinic LLC7905 Calumet Ave, Munster, IN 46321 Directions (219) 836-5800
-
2
Dupage Medical Group - Oak Lawn Lab4061 W 95th St, Oak Lawn, IL 60453 Directions (630) 432-6200Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
- 3 808 Rickert Dr, Naperville, IL 60540 Directions (630) 432-6200
-
4
South Loop Clinic850 S Wabash Ave Ste 210, Chicago, IL 60605 Directions (312) 583-1066
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Munster
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Guardian
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Orkiszewska?
excellent experience for my wife. Very attentive and was not rushed in any way. Knowledgeable, affable and explained everything.
About Dr. Aleksandra Orkiszewska, MD
- Family Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English, Polish and Spanish
- 1073770244
Education & Certifications
- Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center
- Louisiana St Univ Med Ctr
- Poznan University of Medical Sciences
- University Of California, Santa Barbara
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Orkiszewska has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Orkiszewska accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Orkiszewska has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Orkiszewska works at
Dr. Orkiszewska speaks Polish and Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Orkiszewska. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Orkiszewska.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Orkiszewska, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Orkiszewska appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.