Dr. Aleksandra Novikov, MD
Dr. Aleksandra Novikov, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.
Locations
Scripps Green Hospital10666 N Torrey Pines Rd, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 554-9765
Scripps Clinic10862 Calle Verde, La Mesa, CA 91941 Directions (619) 670-5400
Scripps Clinic310 Santa Fe Dr, Encinitas, CA 92024 Directions (760) 633-6245
Scripps Medical Foundation Geisel Pavillion10710 N Torrey Pines Rd, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 554-9765Friday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I saw Dr. Novikov after I moved to San Diego while I was hospitalize at Scripps La Jolla. She is a beautiful young intelligent physician with a great sense of humor and compassionate. She was great answering all my questions took good care of me during my stay at the hospital and was very concern about my condition. Her 'manner' put me at ease and helped me gain confidence. Because of her, I am doing very well. She is truly a remarkable doctor and professional that I respect and trust.
About Dr. Aleksandra Novikov, MD
- Nephrology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Dr. Novikov accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Novikov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Novikov has seen patients for Acute Kidney Failure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Novikov on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Novikov has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Novikov.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Novikov, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Novikov appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.