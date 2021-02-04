See All Nephrologists in Rochester, MN
Dr. Aleksandra Kukla, MD

Nephrology & Hypertension
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Aleksandra Kukla, MD is a Nephrology & Hypertension Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Nephrology & Hypertension, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from ACADEMY OF MEDICINE LUDWIKA RYDGIERA and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.

Dr. Kukla works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Rochester - Transplant
    200 1st St SW Ste 2, Rochester, MN 55905 (507) 722-2130

Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon

Feb 04, 2021
I was with Dr. Kukla at the University Of Minnesota and could not recommend her more. She was a great listener and an excellent doctor I miss her and hope she’s doing well in Rochester
Feb 04, 2021
  • Nephrology & Hypertension
  • 16 years of experience
  • English, Polish
  • Female
  • 1114982337
  • ACADEMY OF MEDICINE LUDWIKA RYDGIERA
  • Mayo Clinic - Rochester

Dr. Aleksandra Kukla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kukla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Kukla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Kukla works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. View the full address on Dr. Kukla’s profile.

Dr. Kukla has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kukla.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kukla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kukla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

