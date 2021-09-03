Dr. Aleksandra Kraeher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kraeher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aleksandra Kraeher, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Aleksandra Kraeher, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Warsaw Med Sch and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital, Jupiter Medical Center and Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.
Locations
Aleksandra Kraeher MD PA4600 Military Trl Ste 218, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 626-9041
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
- Jupiter Medical Center
- Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a Patient of Dr. Kraeher's for over twelve years. She is a caring, dedicated and extremely knowledgeable Endocrinologist. (I am retired from the Medical Field)
About Dr. Aleksandra Kraeher, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 31 years of experience
- English, Polish
- 1790744910
Education & Certifications
- Cabrini Med Ctr
- Cabrini Med Ctr
- Warsaw Med Sch
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kraeher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kraeher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kraeher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kraeher has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Thyroid Goiter and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kraeher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kraeher speaks Polish.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Kraeher. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kraeher.
