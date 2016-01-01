Dr. Aleksandra Brown, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aleksandra Brown, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Aleksandra Brown, DO is a dermatologist in Narrows, VA. She currently practices at River Ridge Dermatology and is affiliated with Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery. She accepts multiple insurance plans, including Medicare. Dr. Brown is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
Narrows2829 Virginia Ave, Narrows, VA 24124 Directions (540) 951-3376
River Ridge Dermatology3825 Electric Rd Ste C, Roanoke, VA 24018 Directions (540) 951-3376
River Ridge Dermatology219 Buchanan St, Pearisburg, VA 24134 Directions (540) 951-3376
Blacksburg Office3706 S Main St Ste B, Blacksburg, VA 24060 Directions (540) 951-3376
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Aleksandra Brown, DO
- Dermatology
- English, Bosnian and Croatian
- Female
Education & Certifications
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown has seen patients for Ringworm, Fungal Nail Infection and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Brown speaks Bosnian and Croatian.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
