Dr. Aleksandr Yakubov, DO
Overview
Dr. Aleksandr Yakubov, DO is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ.
Locations
Cooper Endocrinology at Cherry Hill2339 Route 70 W Fl 3, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Aleksandr Yakubov, DO
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English
- Male
- 1932595170
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooper University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yakubov accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
