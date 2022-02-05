Dr. Aleksandr Reznichenko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reznichenko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aleksandr Reznichenko, MD
Overview
Dr. Aleksandr Reznichenko, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Russian State Medical University and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center, Sierra Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus and The Hospitals Of Providence Transmountain.
Locations
Providence Transplant and HPB Surgery1580 Lomaland Dr, El Paso, TX 79935 Directions (915) 271-4596
Providence Transplant and HPB Surgery125 W Hague Rd, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 271-4596
Providence Transplant and HPB Surgery2000 Transmountain Rd Ste B, El Paso, TX 79911 Directions (915) 271-4596Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Las Palmas Medical Center
- Sierra Medical Center
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
- The Hospitals Of Providence Transmountain
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Thank God for putting us in the hands of Dr Reznichenko. an extraordinary surgeon. God bless him
About Dr. Aleksandr Reznichenko, MD
- General Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Russian State Medical University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reznichenko has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reznichenko accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reznichenko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Reznichenko. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reznichenko.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reznichenko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reznichenko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.