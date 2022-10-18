Dr. Aleksandr Korniyenko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Korniyenko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aleksandr Korniyenko, MD
Overview
Dr. Aleksandr Korniyenko, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with UT Health Athens, UT Health Carthage, UT Health Henderson and UT Health Tyler.
Locations
CVC Tyler Cardiovascular Consultants2608 Mcdonald Rd, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 595-5514Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- UT Health Athens
- UT Health Carthage
- UT Health Henderson
- UT Health Tyler
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coastal Comp Health Network (CCHN)
- CorVel
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- RockPort Health Care
- Superior HealthPlan
- Texas Children's Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
After Covid more heart problems but Dr. Korniyenko is very concerned and trying to get me well. Most of all trying to keep me from having to go to ER so much. So far everything he has done has helped. I am thankful he comes to our small town to helped people with heart problems.
About Dr. Aleksandr Korniyenko, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1881995983
Education & Certifications
- New York Methodist Hospital
- St Luke's - Roosevelt Hosp Ctr
- Ross University School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Korniyenko has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Korniyenko accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Korniyenko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Korniyenko. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Korniyenko.
