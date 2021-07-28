Overview

Dr. Aleksandr Khaimov, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Forest Hills, Long Island Jewish Medical Center and Wyckoff Heights Medical Center.



Dr. Khaimov works at Greenpoint Medical Services in Forest Hills, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.