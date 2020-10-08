Overview

Dr. Aleksandr Foygelman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in West Hollywood, CA. They completed their residency with Community Hospital of Gardena



Dr. Foygelman works at Ankor Biomedical Lab Inc in West Hollywood, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.