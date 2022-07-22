Dr. Aleksandr Emerel, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Emerel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aleksandr Emerel, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Aleksandr Emerel, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Paoli Hospital.
Dr. Emerel works at
Locations
-
1
Broadlawns Medical Center1801 Hickman Rd, Des Moines, IA 50314 Directions (515) 282-2200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pm
-
2
Premier Orthopaedics826 Main St Ste 202, Phoenixville, PA 19460 Directions (610) 415-1600
-
3
Premier Orthopaedics1569 Medical Dr Ste 200, Pottstown, PA 19464 Directions (610) 323-9064
-
4
Ruggiero Orthopaedic Assoc. Ltd. P C.266 Lancaster Ave Ste 200, Malvern, PA 19355 Directions (610) 644-6900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Paoli Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicare
- UPMC
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Very friendly and pleasant. Explains things thoroughly. Amazing and knowledgeable doctor!!!
About Dr. Aleksandr Emerel, DPM
- Podiatry
- 9 years of experience
- English, Burmese and Russian
- 1508283029
Education & Certifications
- Broadlawns Medical Center
- New York Methodist Hospital
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Marist College
