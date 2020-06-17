Dr. Dekhtyar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aleksandr Dekhtyar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Aleksandr Dekhtyar, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Hoffman Estates, IL. They graduated from FIRST TASHKENT STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE / URGENCH BRANCH.
Dr. Dekhtyar works at
Locations
Office of Dr. Aleksandr Dekhtyar and Associates2500 W Higgins Rd Ste 210, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Directions (224) 489-3888
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been treated by Dr. Aleksandr Dekhtyar for over 12+ years. He is excellent. He takes his time to talk and discuss treatment options, answers all questions, and recommends treatment plans that are reasonable and effective. He also has a great sense of humor. My average time with Dr. Dekhtyar is at least 10-15 minutes. Never rushed. Never shows disinterest in me as a person and patient. His staff is also great. They are all kind and compassionate. I highly recommend Dr. Dekhtyar and staff!
About Dr. Aleksandr Dekhtyar, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Russian
- 1851391155
Education & Certifications
- FIRST TASHKENT STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE / URGENCH BRANCH
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dekhtyar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dekhtyar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dekhtyar has seen patients for Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Anxiety and Psychosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dekhtyar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dekhtyar speaks Russian.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Dekhtyar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dekhtyar.
