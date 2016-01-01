Overview

Dr. Aleksander Lekan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from PONTIFICIA UNIVERSIDAD CATILICA DEL ECUADOR / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with East Orange General Hospital.



Dr. Lekan works at The Heart Center of the Oranges (WO2) in West Orange, NJ with other offices in East Orange, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.