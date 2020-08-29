See All General Dentists in Haworth, NJ
Dr. Aleksander Iofin, DMD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Aleksander Iofin, DMD

Dentistry
5 (21)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Aleksander Iofin, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Haworth, NJ. They specialize in Dentistry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard School of Dental Medicine - D.M.D.|Harvard School of Dental Medicine - D.M.D..

Dr. Iofin works at Gentle Dentistry in Haworth, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Gentle Dentistry
    173 Terrace St, Haworth, NJ 07641 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 798-1780
    Monday
    7:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cavity
Chipped Tooth
Crooked Teeth
Cavity
Chipped Tooth
Crooked Teeth

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cavity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cavity
Chipped Tooth Chevron Icon
Crooked Teeth Chevron Icon
Crossbite Chevron Icon
Dental Crowding Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Spacing Chevron Icon
Endodontic Treatment Chevron Icon
Gaps Between Teeth Chevron Icon
Gingivitis Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
Malocclusion (Bad Bite) Chevron Icon
Microsurgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Misaligned Teeth Chevron Icon
Root Canal Retreatment Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Tooth Damage Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Healthfirst

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Iofin?

    Aug 29, 2020
    Knowledgeable, skillful and simply the best.
    — Aug 29, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Aleksander Iofin, DMD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Aleksander Iofin, DMD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Iofin to family and friends

    Dr. Iofin's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Iofin

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Aleksander Iofin, DMD.

    About Dr. Aleksander Iofin, DMD

    Specialties
    • Dentistry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Korean, Russian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1558418509
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Endodontics - New York University College of Dentistry|New York University College Of Dentistry
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Harvard School of Dental Medicine - D.M.D.|Harvard School of Dental Medicine - D.M.D.
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aleksander Iofin, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iofin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Iofin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Iofin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Iofin speaks Korean, Russian and Spanish.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Iofin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iofin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iofin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iofin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Aleksander Iofin, DMD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.