Dr. Aleksander Iofin, DMD
Overview
Dr. Aleksander Iofin, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Haworth, NJ. They specialize in Dentistry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard School of Dental Medicine - D.M.D.|Harvard School of Dental Medicine - D.M.D..
Dr. Iofin works at
Locations
Gentle Dentistry173 Terrace St, Haworth, NJ 07641 Directions (973) 798-1780Monday7:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:30am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Healthfirst
Ratings & Reviews
Knowledgeable, skillful and simply the best.
About Dr. Aleksander Iofin, DMD
- Dentistry
- 21 years of experience
- English, Korean, Russian and Spanish
- 1558418509
Education & Certifications
- Endodontics - New York University College of Dentistry|New York University College Of Dentistry
- Harvard School of Dental Medicine - D.M.D.|Harvard School of Dental Medicine - D.M.D.
