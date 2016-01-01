Dr. Aleksander Bernshteyn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bernshteyn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aleksander Bernshteyn, MD
Overview
Dr. Aleksander Bernshteyn, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from Ruth and Bruce Rappaport Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Bernshteyn works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Adventhealth Medical Group Pediatric Surgery At Orlando2501 N Orange Ave Ste 200, Orlando, FL 32804 Directions
-
2
AdventHealth Medical Group Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery at Winter Garden2200 Fowler Grove Blvd Ste 200, Winter Garden, FL 34787 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bernshteyn?
About Dr. Aleksander Bernshteyn, MD
- Pediatric Surgery
- English, Hebrew
- 1972790384
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Florida
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Ruth and Bruce Rappaport Faculty of Medicine
- General Surgery and Pediatric Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bernshteyn has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bernshteyn using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bernshteyn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bernshteyn works at
Dr. Bernshteyn speaks Hebrew.
Dr. Bernshteyn has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bernshteyn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bernshteyn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bernshteyn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.