Dr. Aleksandar Krunic, MD is a Dermatologist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Belgrade and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.



Dr. Krunic works at Innovative Dermatology in Chicago, IL with other offices in River Forest, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Impetigo, Contact Dermatitis and Dry Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.