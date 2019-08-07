Dr. Aleksandar Krunic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krunic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aleksandar Krunic, MD
Overview
Dr. Aleksandar Krunic, MD is a Dermatologist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Belgrade and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.
Dr. Krunic works at
Locations
Innovative Dermatology5140 N California Ave Ste 660, Chicago, IL 60625 Directions (773) 878-8200
Innovative Dermatology3000 N Halsted St Ste 620, Chicago, IL 60657 Directions (773) 871-7000
- 3 502 PARK AVE, River Forest, IL 60305 Directions (773) 871-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
The best … and I have been to many... being an ex-beach bum. Dr. and his team listen and are great professionals.
About Dr. Aleksandar Krunic, MD
- Dermatology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Croatian
- 1891721965
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Hospital
- University Of Belgrade School Of Medicine
- University of Belgrade
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
