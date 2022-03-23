Dr. Aleksander Jankov, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jankov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aleksander Jankov, MD
Overview
Dr. Aleksander Jankov, MD is a Clinical Nurse Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Nursing (Clinical Nurse Specialist), has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY U NOVOM SADU / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Baptist Memorial Hospital - Tipton, Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto and Saint Francis Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Peter W. Carter, MD6029 Walnut Grove Rd Ste 301, Memphis, TN 38120 Directions (901) 747-9081
-
2
Aleksander Jankov, MD1500 W Poplar Ave Ste 308, Collierville, TN 38017 Directions (901) 861-8550
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Tipton
- Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Experienced and caring. I feel very fortunate to be under his care and I feel that he truly cares about my outcome.
About Dr. Aleksander Jankov, MD
- Nursing (Clinical Nurse Specialist)
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1003819269
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY U NOVOM SADU / MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Medical Oncology
