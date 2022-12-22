Overview

Dr. Alekander Komm, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New Britain, CT. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Samara State Med University and is affiliated with Bristol Hospital and The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.



Dr. Komm works at Starling Physicians Neurology in New Britain, CT. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.