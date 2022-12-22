Dr. Alekander Komm, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Komm is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alekander Komm, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alekander Komm, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New Britain, CT. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Samara State Med University and is affiliated with Bristol Hospital and The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.
Dr. Komm works at
Locations
New Britain - 300 Kensington Ave300 Kensington Ave, New Britain, CT 06051 Directions (860) 224-6263
Hospital Affiliations
- Bristol Hospital
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Komm?
Found Dr Komm to be very thorough and patient. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Alekander Komm, MD
- Neurology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Russian
Education & Certifications
- Samara State Med University
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Komm has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Komm accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Komm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Komm has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Komm on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Komm speaks Russian.
64 patients have reviewed Dr. Komm. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Komm.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Komm, there are benefits to both methods.