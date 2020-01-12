Overview

Dr. Alek Mishail, MD is an Urology Specialist in Rego Park, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens, Flushing Hospital Medical Center and Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Mishail works at Urology in Rego Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) and Balanoposthitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.