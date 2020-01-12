Dr. Alek Mishail, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mishail is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alek Mishail, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alek Mishail, MD is an Urology Specialist in Rego Park, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens, Flushing Hospital Medical Center and Stony Brook University Hospital.
Dr. Mishail works at
Locations
Urology9952 66th Rd, Rego Park, NY 11374 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
- Flushing Hospital Medical Center
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing office staff and a very professional but down to earth physician. Spends the time needed and explains fully diagnosis and options
About Dr. Alek Mishail, MD
- Urology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1447421821
Education & Certifications
- Stony Brook University Medical Center
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mishail has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mishail accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mishail has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mishail has seen patients for Polyuria, Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) and Balanoposthitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mishail on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Mishail. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mishail.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mishail, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mishail appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.