Overview

Dr. Alejandro Zapata, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Sterling Heights, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from U Santo Domingo and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Zapata works at D & E Medical Center in Sterling Heights, MI. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.